U.S. Briefs: Leadership Loss, SoCal Storms, Peace Talks, and Fraud Investigation

Jeffrey Holland, a significant figure in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dies at 85. Southern California deals with flooding aftermath. Trump and Zelenskiy move closer to a peace deal. The Northeast is hit by winter weather leading to flight issues. FBI investigates fraud in Minnesota’s Somali community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 05:23 IST
Jeffrey R. Holland, poised to lead the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away at the age of 85 due to complications from kidney disease. A distinguished member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, he had a profound influence on the church's educational policies and gained national attention for his stance on marriage in 2021.

In Southern California, residents began recovery efforts after severe rains and flash floods inundated the region. Fields and homes, especially in the mountainous area of Wrightwood, were left caked in mud as storms subsided. The National Weather Service reported rainfall levels reaching up to 12 inches in nearby mountains.

On the international front, former President Trump announced significant progress towards a peace deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after a meeting at Mar-a-Lago. Despite optimism, several challenging details remain unresolved. Concurrently, the FBI intensified its probe into fraud amongst Minnesota's Somali community, prompting accusations of ethnic targeting.

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

