FTC Probes Tech Giants Over Advertising Practices

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into the search advertising practices of Amazon and Google, according to Bloomberg News. This examination underscores growing concerns over how these technology giants manage their lucrative advertising operations.

The inquiry could prompt significant shifts within the online advertising ecosystem, prompting a reevaluation of strategies by both companies. Regulators are keen to understand whether these practices may be stifling competition or harming consumer interests.

This probe highlights the increasing scrutiny faced by major tech firms and raises questions about the balance between profit-making and ethical business conduct, a topic that continues to garner attention worldwide.