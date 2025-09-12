FTC Probes Tech Giants Over Advertising Practices
Amazon and Google are under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for their search advertising practices, as reported by Bloomberg News. This probe could have significant implications for the online advertising industry, potentially leading to changes in how these tech giants conduct business.
This probe highlights the increasing scrutiny faced by major tech firms and raises questions about the balance between profit-making and ethical business conduct, a topic that continues to garner attention worldwide.
