FTC Probes Tech Giants Over Advertising Practices

Amazon and Google are under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for their search advertising practices, as reported by Bloomberg News. This probe could have significant implications for the online advertising industry, potentially leading to changes in how these tech giants conduct business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into the search advertising practices of Amazon and Google, according to Bloomberg News. This examination underscores growing concerns over how these technology giants manage their lucrative advertising operations.

The inquiry could prompt significant shifts within the online advertising ecosystem, prompting a reevaluation of strategies by both companies. Regulators are keen to understand whether these practices may be stifling competition or harming consumer interests.

This probe highlights the increasing scrutiny faced by major tech firms and raises questions about the balance between profit-making and ethical business conduct, a topic that continues to garner attention worldwide.

