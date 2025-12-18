Tragedy at KISS: Odisha's Tribal Student Murder Under Investigation
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has initiated an inquiry into the alleged murder of a 14-year-old tribal student at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Odisha. The NCST has issued notices demanding a report, with arrests already made in connection to the incident.
In a significant development, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has launched an inquiry into the alleged murder of a 14-year-old tribal student at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Odisha. The move follows media reports and subsequent arrests of eight KISS officials and three students.
Citing the powers vested in it under Article 338A of the Indian Constitution, the NCST demanded detailed reports from several Odisha government departments, with a three-day deadline. Failure to comply could result in the commission exercising civil court powers.
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and other political figures have voiced their concerns, urging for preventive measures and impartial investigation. The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has called for scrutiny of the role played by doctors at KIMS, linked to the institute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
