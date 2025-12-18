Left Menu

Tragedy at KISS: Odisha's Tribal Student Murder Under Investigation

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has initiated an inquiry into the alleged murder of a 14-year-old tribal student at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Odisha. The NCST has issued notices demanding a report, with arrests already made in connection to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:25 IST
Tragedy at KISS: Odisha's Tribal Student Murder Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has launched an inquiry into the alleged murder of a 14-year-old tribal student at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Odisha. The move follows media reports and subsequent arrests of eight KISS officials and three students.

Citing the powers vested in it under Article 338A of the Indian Constitution, the NCST demanded detailed reports from several Odisha government departments, with a three-day deadline. Failure to comply could result in the commission exercising civil court powers.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and other political figures have voiced their concerns, urging for preventive measures and impartial investigation. The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has called for scrutiny of the role played by doctors at KIMS, linked to the institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025