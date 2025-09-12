Left Menu

Market Moves: AI Trades and Sentiment Shifts Drive Wall Street

Wall Street's major indexes experienced mixed trading, with the Nasdaq reaching an intraday high amidst AI trade revival. Microsoft rose following a restructuring deal with OpenAI. Despite declines in communication services, energy stocks surged due to rising oil prices. Consumer sentiment dropped, solidifying expectations of interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:13 IST
In a week marked by economic anticipation, Wall Street's leading indexes experienced a volatile Friday. The Nasdaq briefly notched an intraday record amidst AI trade optimism, fueled by giant Oracle's upbeat forecast. Microsoft saw gains after announcing a restructuring deal with OpenAI, proposing a strategic shift towards profitability.

Despite these upbeat tech plays, consumer sentiment took a downturn in September, underscoring investor expectations for upcoming interest rate cuts. Market analysts project three quarter-point reductions this year amid mounting economic signals of a slowed labor market and persistently high inflation.

The energy sector outshone others as oil prices surged, counterbalancing losses in communication and industrial stocks. Overall, all three major indexes—Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq—are set to log weekly gains, reflecting a resilient investor outlook despite ongoing economic concerns.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

