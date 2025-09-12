Left Menu

Key Changes in Non-Banking Financial Companies' Registrations

The Reserve Bank announced that nine NBFCs, including PhonePe and Aditya Birla Finance, voluntarily surrendered their registration. Additionally, the registration of 31 NBFCs was canceled. The registration of RBG Leasing and Yashila Investment was restored after favorable court orders. The central bank emphasized compliance with guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:35 IST
Key Changes in Non-Banking Financial Companies' Registrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India, on Friday, disclosed that nine Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), such as PhonePe Technology Services and Aditya Birla Finance, have opted to surrender their certificate of registration, citing various reasons.

Furthermore, the central bank reported the cancellation of certificates for 31 NBFCs. PhonePe Technology Services Private Limited specifically gave up its NBFC-AA CoR, while Aditya Birla Finance did so following its merger with its parent entity.

Significantly, the RBI noted that the registrations for RBG Leasing and Credit Private Limited and Yashila Investment and Finance Company Private Limited were reinstated after abiding by judicial rulings. The bank underscored the necessity for these firms to adhere strictly to the relevant norms and directives, including obligatory reporting standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stabbing Incident Near Rohini's G3S Mall Sparks Investigation

Stabbing Incident Near Rohini's G3S Mall Sparks Investigation

 India
2
Coal India's Bold New Steps: Enhanced Benefits and Strategic Reforms

Coal India's Bold New Steps: Enhanced Benefits and Strategic Reforms

 India
3
Lakshya Sen and India's Top Badminton Duo Shine at Hong Kong Open Semis

Lakshya Sen and India's Top Badminton Duo Shine at Hong Kong Open Semis

 Global
4
Real Madrid's Ruediger Out with Thigh Injury

Real Madrid's Ruediger Out with Thigh Injury

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025