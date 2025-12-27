Left Menu

Alaa Abd el-Fattah: A Symbol of Resilience Returns Home

Prominent Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah arrives in Britain after an Egyptian presidential pardon. A political prisoner known for his activism, his release follows international pressure and numerous campaigns, including pleas during the 2022 COP27 summit. Abd el-Fattah reunites with family, highlighting Egypt's political repression under President al-Sisi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-12-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 00:38 IST
Eminent activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, once at the forefront of Egypt's political resistance, has been released from prison after receiving a presidential pardon in September. The Egyptian-British campaigner has now safely reached Britain, as confirmed by both his family and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Abd el-Fattah, aged 44, became Egypt's most prominent political prisoner, enduring long spells of incarceration due to his activism against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government. His plight, including several hunger strikes, sparked global advocacy for his freedom, ultimately leading to his arrival in the UK.

Released from Cairo and arriving in London, Abd el-Fattah's travel ban was lifted just days before his departure. He is now set to reunite with his 14-year-old son in Brighton, marking the end of a lengthy saga of imprisonment and international diplomatic efforts involving figures like Keir Starmer and numerous campaigners.

