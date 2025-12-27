Left Menu

Russia Moves Hypersonic Missiles to Belarus: A Strategic Shift

Russia is reportedly stationing new hypersonic ballistic missiles at a former airbase in Belarus. This deployment enhances its ability to target Europe and signals increased nuclear reliance. Analysts opine the move is in response to Western actions, reflecting Moscow's strategic re-alignment post-Cold War.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 00:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moscow is reportedly deploying new nuclear-capable hypersonic ballistic missiles at a decommissioned airbase in eastern Belarus. This strategic move is seen as a significant enhancement of Russia's missile capabilities across Europe, according to analysts who studied satellite images. These findings align with U.S. intelligence assessments.

Sources indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to station these Oreshnik missiles, which have an estimated range of up to 3,400 miles, but the exact locations were not previously disclosed. The Oreshnik deployment underscores the Kremlin's increased reliance on nuclear threats, aiming to deter NATO countries from supplying Kyiv with long-range weapons.

The Belarus and Russian embassies were not immediately available for comment on this development. Experts argue that Russia's move is more about sending a political message of strength than gaining direct military advantages, as seen in their circumventing of existing power dynamics in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

