AI Video Mocking Modi Sparks Outrage as Gehlot Urges Respect for Mothers

In a heated political climate, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticized the use of an AI-generated video by the Bihar Congress that mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. Gehlot emphasized the need to respect all mothers, regardless of political stance.

The controversy erupted after the video depicted PM Modi dreaming of his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who was portrayed as reprimanding him for his political actions. This video is the latest in a series of contentious incidents involving the Congress party and its criticism of Modi's government.

BJP leaders swiftly condemned the video, with CT Ravi accusing Congress of deceit and 'vote theft'. Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore slammed the use of 'cheap tactics', stating Congress is resorting to such measures due to political frustration. The incident adds fuel to the already tense political relations in India.