Tensions Flare as Ukrainian Drone Targets Smolensk Nuclear Facility

A Ukrainian drone reportedly targeted the Smolensk nuclear power station in Russia but was neutralized without causing damage or casualties, according to Rosatom. Simultaneously, incidents at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant were noted. The International Atomic Energy Agency called for restraint from both parties amidst heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone reportedly attacked a building at the Smolensk nuclear power station in western Russia. The drone was downed, and no damage or casualties were reported, according to Rosatom, a subsidiary of the Russian nuclear corporation.

In another separate event, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, reported a Ukrainian drone detonated mid-air. Incidents like these have become frequent. Staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant noted two attacks near a training center by the reactors within the past week.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, under Russian control since early in the 2022 invasion, serves as a constant point of contention, with each side accusing the other of attacks. Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on these reported incidents. Meanwhile, the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, continues to urge restraint to avoid escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

