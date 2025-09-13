Left Menu

Power Struggle: Big Tech's Data Centres vs. US Grids

As Big Tech's data centres rapidly increase in number, they pose a significant threat to the US's already-strained electricity grids. Policymakers are exploring ways to bump data centres off grids during peak demand to prevent blackouts. Texas leads this effort, followed by proposals in the mid-Atlantic region.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
With the explosive growth of Big Tech's data centres threatening to overload US electricity grids, policymakers are scrutinizing a bold solution: removing energy-intensive facilities from grids during power emergencies.

Texas has taken the lead, with state lawmakers aiming to protect residents from another deadly blackout, like the 2021 winter storm that claimed dozens of lives.

The concept is spreading to the 13-state mid-Atlantic grid as more data centres emerge, faster than new power plants can be established, raising resistance from Big Tech reliant on a steady power supply.

