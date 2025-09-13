Power Struggle: Big Tech's Data Centres vs. US Grids
As Big Tech's data centres rapidly increase in number, they pose a significant threat to the US's already-strained electricity grids. Policymakers are exploring ways to bump data centres off grids during peak demand to prevent blackouts. Texas leads this effort, followed by proposals in the mid-Atlantic region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Harrisburg | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
With the explosive growth of Big Tech's data centres threatening to overload US electricity grids, policymakers are scrutinizing a bold solution: removing energy-intensive facilities from grids during power emergencies.
Texas has taken the lead, with state lawmakers aiming to protect residents from another deadly blackout, like the 2021 winter storm that claimed dozens of lives.
The concept is spreading to the 13-state mid-Atlantic grid as more data centres emerge, faster than new power plants can be established, raising resistance from Big Tech reliant on a steady power supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement