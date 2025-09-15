Left Menu

Canada's New Agency Tackles Housing Crisis

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new federal agency with C$13 billion in funding to address affordable housing. The agency, Build Canada Homes, aims to ease construction costs and collaborate with private developers to create homes for low-income and middle-class households as part of economic diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 01:15 IST
Canada's New Agency Tackles Housing Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to the nation's growing housing crisis, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced a new federal initiative aimed at boosting affordable housing construction. The agency, dubbed Build Canada Homes, will start with a capitalization of C$13 billion and work closely with private developers to address the needs of both low-income and middle-class families.

Carney emphasized the urgency of the situation during a press briefing in Nepean, Ontario, stating, "We're in a housing crisis." The initiative aligns with Carney's Liberal party's broader efforts to improve affordability, reduce homelessness, and increase overall home construction across Canada, lessons learned from his predecessor Justin Trudeau's tightening approval ratings due to high housing costs.

Further efforts are being made to diversify Canada's economy, historically reliant on trade with the United States, as tariffs complicate economic conditions. Carney noted the expected increase in Canada's 2025/26 deficit, resulting from the ongoing U.S.-led tariff war, with substantial impacts anticipated for the country's financial planning.

TRENDING

1
Algeria's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Leadership in Energy and Government

Algeria's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Leadership in Energy and Government

 Global
2
Tropical Storm Mario Regains Strength Off Mexico's Coast

Tropical Storm Mario Regains Strength Off Mexico's Coast

 United States
3
Canada's New Agency Tackles Housing Crisis

Canada's New Agency Tackles Housing Crisis

 Global
4
Cricket Controversy: The Match Beyond the Boundary

Cricket Controversy: The Match Beyond the Boundary

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025