BRIEF-Vietnam's lender VPBank issues $300 mln in sustainable bonds internationally
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:25 IST
Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank: * ISSUES $300 MILLION IN SUSTAINABLE BONDS INTERNATIONALLY -STATEMENT
* SAYS SUSTAINABLE BONDS HAVE FIVE-YEAR MATURITY * SAYS WORLD BANK'S IFC ACQUIRES $200 MILLION OF VPBANK SUSTAINABLE BONDS Further company coverage:
