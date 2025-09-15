BRIEF-Vietnam's lender VPBank issues $300 mln in sustainable bonds internationally

Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank: * ISSUES $300 MILLION IN SUSTAINABLE BONDS INTERNATIONALLY -STATEMENT

* SAYS SUSTAINABLE BONDS HAVE FIVE-YEAR MATURITY * SAYS WORLD BANK'S IFC ACQUIRES $200 MILLION OF VPBANK SUSTAINABLE BONDS Further company coverage:

