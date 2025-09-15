Left Menu

French nuclear operator EDF expects strike disruptions on Thursday

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:26 IST
French nuclear operator EDF expects strike disruptions on Thursday
  • Country:
  • France

French nuclear operator EDF said on Monday it had received notice of a labour strike to be held from late Wednesday through Thursday as part of a nationwide September 18 protest organized by French trade unions.

Recent strikes have reduced power supply in the country but the effect has been minimal as France has been a net power exporter during the industrial actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Q&A-Is Venezuela about to lose Citgo, its most prized foreign asset?

Q&A-Is Venezuela about to lose Citgo, its most prized foreign asset?

 Global
2
All efforts on to divert water from rivers under IWT to meet shortages in India: Jal Shakti min

All efforts on to divert water from rivers under IWT to meet shortages in In...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Citgo parent auction nears final stages as sale hearing kicks off

PREVIEW-Citgo parent auction nears final stages as sale hearing kicks off

 Global
4
CPI-M welcomes SC's partial stay on Waqf law

CPI-M welcomes SC's partial stay on Waqf law

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025