French nuclear operator EDF expects strike disruptions on Thursday
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:26 IST
- Country:
- France
French nuclear operator EDF said on Monday it had received notice of a labour strike to be held from late Wednesday through Thursday as part of a nationwide September 18 protest organized by French trade unions.
Recent strikes have reduced power supply in the country but the effect has been minimal as France has been a net power exporter during the industrial actions.
