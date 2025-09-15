"Let good things happen in India" : SC says it won't allow unnecessary objections to Vantara

The Supreme Court on Monday stated that it will not permit any party to raise unnecessary objections against Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, if satisfied that the facility is in compliance with all laws and regulations with regard to the acquisition and treatment of animals. A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale said that there are certain things in India that we take pride in and we should not unnecessarily raise hue and cry for everything.

"Allow certain good things to happen in the country also. We should be happy about such things" the Court remarked. The Courts' oral observations came on a hearing over a plea filed by one C.R. Jaya Sukin who alleged that animals are being smuggled and mistreated in Vantara.

The Court had on August 25 constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice Jasti Chelameswar to conduct an inquiry into the affairs of Vantara. On Friday, the SIT submitted it's report to the Supreme Court. During the hearing today, the Supreme Court expressed its satisfaction over the inquiry conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Court stated that it will pass its order on the issue after considering the findings of the sealed report. The Court also added it will direct the government authorities to take suggestions or recommendations if any with regard to improving the functioning of Vantara.

The Court also clarified that once it's satisfied that Vantara had been found to be in compliance of all the laws with regard to safety of animals, it will not permit any party to raise unnecessary objections against the rescue centre. "Now we have report of an independent committee. We will go by that. They have taken help of experts also. All authorities will be free to take suggestions - over any recommendations made by the committee. We will not permit anyone to raise objections again and again", the Court remarked during the hearing.

Additionally, during the hearing, the petitioner C.R. Jaya Sukin raised certain objections against Vantara, stating that elephants are being moved to the facility from temples. However, the Court was not pleased by such objections and was of the view that when animals are acquired and kept safely in certain establishments which are in compliance of all laws in that regard, then why should that be an issue. It added that, otherwise, when such animals are left uncared, they are generally tortured and misused for commercial purposes.

"How do you say that elephant that has been moved from the temple is not being cared for by Vantara? Otherwise animals are tortured. In temples they misuse them....If the allegation against moving of elephant is in compliance with the law then what's the issue. If somebody wants to acquire an elephant and is willing to comply with all the laws then how is it a problem? Otherwise people use it (animals) for commercial purposes. They use it for Dussehra. In Mysore they do it every year", Justice Mithal stated. The Solicitor General of India (SGI) stated the government's satisfaction over the findings of the SIT report and appreciated the prompt manner in which the inquiry was conducted by the special team.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appearing for Vantara requested that the sealed report be kept classified as the facility wants to keep "commercial confidentiality" on its affairs. Salve stated that once the entire report is published, it will prompt rival parties to make attempts to bring down the facility.

"There are certain propriety concerns as to how the animals are being looked after, how do you keep these animals. Large money have been spent to develop these. There is some degree of commercial confidentiality. There is narrative which is trying to bring this down. If the whole record is put out we don't want the rest of the world to know. Because then you'll see an article in the New York Times or in Time Magazine", Salve stated. As regards, the confidentiality of the sealed report, Court hinted that it may only share a summary of the report with the owners of Vantara. The Court stated that it will pass an order on the issue after considering the findings of the sealed report. (ANI)

