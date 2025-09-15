US STOCKS SNAPSHOT--Wall Street opens higher as Fed meeting week begins; Tesla climbs
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:05 IST
Wall Street indexes opened slightly higher on Monday, setting the stage for a week dominated by the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, while Tesla shares gained following CEO Elon Musk's stock purchase.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.2 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 45,848.39. The S&P 500 rose 19.2 points, or 0.29%, to 6,603.49, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 102.1 points, or 0.46%, to 22,243.199.
