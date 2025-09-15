"Was in panic": BMW crash accused tells Delhi Police on skipping nearest hospital

Delhi Police on Monday said that the 38-year-old woman driver of the BMW car, Gaganpreet Kaur, told them taht she was in panic, so instead of taking the BMW accident victim to a nearby hospital, she drove him to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar. On asking particularly, why she did not take them to the nearby hospital, she stated that she was in panic and she knew only this Hospital as her kids were admitted there during covid. She used to assist her husband in the business of cloth-based horse saddles, according to Delhi Police.

Gaganpreet Makkad, the driver of the BMW involved in a fatal accident near Delhi Cantt metro station, was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday. The incident claimed the life of Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry, and critically injured his wife, Sandeep Kaur. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that the blood sample report with regard to allegations of intoxication is awaited.

The accident occurred on September 14 near Dhaula Kuan around 1:30 pm as the couple returned from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. The BMW hit Navjot Singh's motorcycle; Singh died, and his wife Sandeep Kaur was severely injured. Delhi Police said, "Gaganpreet Makkad was arrested during the investigation. She stated that she, along with her husband, 2 kids (6-year-old daughter, 4-year-old son) and maid were going from Gurugram to her house. During further interrogation, she could not recall the cause of the accident. She stated that the public took her out of the vehicle. She saw the deceased and injured on the road. In the meantime, the driver of the Portar Van Gulfam stopped the van. He stated that the public got the deceased and his wife in the car. Later, a lady came into the front seat and asked him to go to the Hospital in Azadpur."

Earlier, a Delhi Police team on Monday visited the residence of the deceased victim, Navjot Singh, as part of the investigation into the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident and recorded the statement of eyewitness Gulfam, who took the injured to Nulife Hospital. Dr Shakuntala Kumar, Director at Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar, on Monday, said the deceased in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident was brought dead to the facility, while his injured wife was stable and later referred to another hospital on her request.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said, "Around 2 PM yesterday, a medico-legal case related to a road accident involving a car and a motorcycle was brought to our hospital. First aid was offered, and the police were informed. A man aged between 50 and 57 years was brought in dead, and his wife, who sustained injuries but was vitally stable, was also brought in." She said the wife opted for further treatment elsewhere.

"As per the choice of this lady, who was brought along with this man, after first aid and necessary stabilisation, she was transferred to another hospital for further management on her request," she said. Dr Kumar also confirmed that two additional patients, both car occupants, were treated in the hospital's emergency department.

"Both were provided immediate medical aid. One female patient, after initial observation and treatment, has been discharged in stable condition. The male patient, following advice from our critical care team, has been referred to a higher centre for advanced management," she said. Meanwhile, deceased Navjyot's cousin Shailendra said accountability was essential if the accused driver was found responsible.

"First thing is that if she (accused) has made mistakes, whether it is before the accident, rash driving or after the accident. If there are mistakes, intentional and unintentional, and if the police find this thing in the inquiry, then definitely she has to pay the price," he told ANI. He also raised questions about why Navjyot was not immediately taken to the nearest hospital with emergency facilities.

Shailendra said, "The logical choice in any accident, especially if you are trying to rescue someone, is always the hospital that is nearest to you and that has the infrastructure to handle emergency cases. If they did not take him there, what was their reason behind it? I really don't know...but those decisions were wrong." Earlier, an FIR was registered by Delhi Police in the BMW-motorcycle accident that occurred on Sunday near Dhaula Kuan on Ring Road, which resulted in the death of the motorcycle rider. (ANI)

