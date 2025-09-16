Left Menu

California's top environmental regulator to retire

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 03:11 IST
California's top environmental regulator, who has helped lead the state's effort to ban the sale of gasoline-only vehicles starting in 2035, will retire on September 30.

Governor Gavin Newsom said California Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph will be replaced by Lauren Sanchez, who is senior adviser to the governor for climate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

