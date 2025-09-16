California's top environmental regulator to retire

California's top environmental regulator, who has helped lead the state's effort to ban the sale of gasoline-only vehicles starting in 2035, will retire on September 30.

Governor Gavin Newsom said California Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph will be replaced by Lauren Sanchez, who is senior adviser to the governor for climate.

