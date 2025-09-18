Empowering Mothers: Delhi's New Creche Initiative

In a significant stride for working mothers, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 502 creches as part of the 'Seva Pakhwara' campaign. This initiative is set to assist mothers in balancing career aspirations with childcare responsibilities.

The centres, established under the Palna Yojana of Mission Shakti, will cater to children from six months to six years. These facilities aim to ensure child safety, nutritious meals, and regular health check-ups, thus providing a comprehensive support system.

During the event, Gupta highlighted a new scheme targeting women's empowerment, facilitating up to Rs 10 crore in support for female entrepreneurs through the MSME sector. Gupta acknowledged the irreplaceable role of mothers, underscoring that this scheme is specifically tailored for working women.

(With inputs from agencies.)