Left Menu

Empowering Mothers: Delhi's New Creche Initiative

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 502 creches under the 'Seva Pakhwara' campaign to support working mothers. The initiative, part of the Palna Yojana, aims to provide childcare, nutrition, and early education. Gupta also announced a new empowerment scheme offering financial aid to women entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:47 IST
Empowering Mothers: Delhi's New Creche Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride for working mothers, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 502 creches as part of the 'Seva Pakhwara' campaign. This initiative is set to assist mothers in balancing career aspirations with childcare responsibilities.

The centres, established under the Palna Yojana of Mission Shakti, will cater to children from six months to six years. These facilities aim to ensure child safety, nutritious meals, and regular health check-ups, thus providing a comprehensive support system.

During the event, Gupta highlighted a new scheme targeting women's empowerment, facilitating up to Rs 10 crore in support for female entrepreneurs through the MSME sector. Gupta acknowledged the irreplaceable role of mothers, underscoring that this scheme is specifically tailored for working women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native Learning Solutions

NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native L...

 India
2
Massive Hiring Spree: South Korean Giants to Create 60,000 Jobs by 2029

Massive Hiring Spree: South Korean Giants to Create 60,000 Jobs by 2029

 South Korea
3
Act East policy's aims, self-reliance in defence can be realised through states like Jharkhand, Bengal: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Act East policy's aims, self-reliance in defence can be realised through sta...

 India
4
LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India

LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025