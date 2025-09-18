Left Menu

Plea for Justice: Family Urges Repatriation of Son's Body from US

The family of Mohammad Nizamuddin, allegedly killed in California, has urged Indian authorities to repatriate his body. Nizamuddin, who moved to the US in 2016 for studies and work, died during a police encounter. Relatives appeal for urgent governmental intervention amid incomplete details of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:09 IST
Telangana father seeks return of body of son body killed in US (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A family in Telangana is pleading for help from the Indian and state governments to bring back the body of their son, Mohammad Nizamuddin, who was reportedly killed in California.

Nizamuddin, who moved to the United States in 2016 for higher education at Florida College, had been promoted to a position in California after completing his course.

His father, Mohammad Hasanuddin, and relatives, expressed their grief and urgency in repatriating the deceased's remains, calling on Indian authorities, including External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, to expedite the process.

The incident reportedly arose from a violent dispute involving roommates over an air conditioning unit, leading to a police response where Nizamuddin was shot.

Family members contest the circumstances of the shooting, describing the swift police action as "extremely regrettable" and demand thorough investigation.

