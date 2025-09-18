Plea for Justice: Family Urges Repatriation of Son's Body from US

A family in Telangana is pleading for help from the Indian and state governments to bring back the body of their son, Mohammad Nizamuddin, who was reportedly killed in California.

Nizamuddin, who moved to the United States in 2016 for higher education at Florida College, had been promoted to a position in California after completing his course.

His father, Mohammad Hasanuddin, and relatives, expressed their grief and urgency in repatriating the deceased's remains, calling on Indian authorities, including External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, to expedite the process.

The incident reportedly arose from a violent dispute involving roommates over an air conditioning unit, leading to a police response where Nizamuddin was shot.

Family members contest the circumstances of the shooting, describing the swift police action as "extremely regrettable" and demand thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)