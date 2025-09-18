Family Appeals for Repatriation of Son's Body After Tragic Shooting in California

A family in Telangana's district is pleading with Indian authorities for help in repatriating the body of Mohammad Nizamuddin, their son allegedly shot dead in California, USA.

Nizamuddin, who moved to the US in 2016 for higher education at Florida College and later relocated to California for work, was the victim of a shooting amidst a violent disagreement involving fellow roommates. His grieving father, Mohammad Hasanuddin, has appealed to India's External Affairs Minister to expedite the process of bringing Nizamuddin's remains home.

According to relatives, the incident followed a quarrel over an air conditioner unit, which spiraled out of control, involving knives and resulting in police intervention and shooting. The family has demanded a thorough investigation and assistance from both Indian and Telangana state governments to ensure his body is returned to Mahbubnagar.

