Left Menu

Family Appeals for Repatriation of Son's Body After Tragic Shooting in California

A family from Telangana urges Indian authorities to repatriate the body of Mohammad Nizamuddin, allegedly shot dead in California. The family seeks assistance from both state and Indian governments after learning about the tragic incident involving a quarrel that escalated into violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:12 IST
Family Appeals for Repatriation of Son's Body After Tragic Shooting in California
Telangana father seeks return of body of son body killed in US (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A family in Telangana's district is pleading with Indian authorities for help in repatriating the body of Mohammad Nizamuddin, their son allegedly shot dead in California, USA.

Nizamuddin, who moved to the US in 2016 for higher education at Florida College and later relocated to California for work, was the victim of a shooting amidst a violent disagreement involving fellow roommates. His grieving father, Mohammad Hasanuddin, has appealed to India's External Affairs Minister to expedite the process of bringing Nizamuddin's remains home.

According to relatives, the incident followed a quarrel over an air conditioner unit, which spiraled out of control, involving knives and resulting in police intervention and shooting. The family has demanded a thorough investigation and assistance from both Indian and Telangana state governments to ensure his body is returned to Mahbubnagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native Learning Solutions

NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native L...

 India
2
Massive Hiring Spree: South Korean Giants to Create 60,000 Jobs by 2029

Massive Hiring Spree: South Korean Giants to Create 60,000 Jobs by 2029

 South Korea
3
Act East policy's aims, self-reliance in defence can be realised through states like Jharkhand, Bengal: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Act East policy's aims, self-reliance in defence can be realised through sta...

 India
4
LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India

LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025