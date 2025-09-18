Left Menu

Army Partners in Progress: A Meeting to Shape Arunachal's Future

General Upendra Dwivedi and Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar discussed with Arunachal CM Pema Khandu the Army's expanded role in the state's development, including economic integration through tourism, recruitment of local youths, and infrastructural improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:45 IST
General Upendra Dwivedi calls on Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting on Thursday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi and Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Corps, met with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Itanagar's Civil Secretariat. According to an official release, the discussions reaffirmed the Army's commitment as an active development partner in the state.

The meeting spotlighted the successful implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme, aiming for economic integration in forward areas, tourism development, and investment opportunities. Chief Minister Khandu lauded the Army for its pivotal role in developing tourist facilities in picturesque locales like Mayudia and the sacred waterfall at Yangtse.

Future plans include the development of the Namti Valley war memorial and addressing land issues to bolster recruitment of local youths. The meeting recognized the Army's contribution in transforming Arunachal Pradesh, with promises to continue collaborative efforts toward national and local development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

