Tejashwi Yadav Slams Amit Shah's Bihar Visit, Demands Action Against Minister

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bihar, labeling it as a move for personal gain rather than to address the state's demands for special status. Addressing the media, Yadav stated, "He is not visiting to tackle unemployment or confer special status upon Bihar."

In a separate matter, Yadav raised questions about the actions of Bihar's Urban Development Minister, Jibesh Kumar, who stands accused of assaulting a journalist. "Will any measures be taken against the minister who attacked the journalist?" he inquired. Earlier, Yadav called for an FIR against the minister, accusing him of verbally abusing and physically assaulting a journalist during a visit to his constituency.

Yadav presented a video during a Patna press conference that purportedly shows Minister Jibesh Kumar shouting at a journalist from a backward community. Allegations suggest that the minister resorted to violence when questioned about the state of roads in his constituency. Yadav challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and deputy CMs to respond to the incident, emphasizing the need for legal action against the minister, reminiscent of situations before 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)