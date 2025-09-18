Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Amit Shah's Bihar Visit, Demands Action Against Minister

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Bihar visit, claiming it was self-serving. He also condemned state Urban Development Minister Jibesh Kumar for allegedly assaulting a journalist and demanded an FIR against him. Yadav questioned whether the incident was known to top government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:51 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Slams Amit Shah's Bihar Visit, Demands Action Against Minister
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bihar, labeling it as a move for personal gain rather than to address the state's demands for special status. Addressing the media, Yadav stated, "He is not visiting to tackle unemployment or confer special status upon Bihar."

In a separate matter, Yadav raised questions about the actions of Bihar's Urban Development Minister, Jibesh Kumar, who stands accused of assaulting a journalist. "Will any measures be taken against the minister who attacked the journalist?" he inquired. Earlier, Yadav called for an FIR against the minister, accusing him of verbally abusing and physically assaulting a journalist during a visit to his constituency.

Yadav presented a video during a Patna press conference that purportedly shows Minister Jibesh Kumar shouting at a journalist from a backward community. Allegations suggest that the minister resorted to violence when questioned about the state of roads in his constituency. Yadav challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and deputy CMs to respond to the incident, emphasizing the need for legal action against the minister, reminiscent of situations before 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa Strives for Revised U.S. Trade Tariff Deal

South Africa Strives for Revised U.S. Trade Tariff Deal

 South Africa
2
Torrential Downpour Ravages Bengaluru: City Under Waterlogged Siege

Torrential Downpour Ravages Bengaluru: City Under Waterlogged Siege

 India
3
Supreme Court Postpones Hearing for Delhi Riot Conspiracy Accused

Supreme Court Postpones Hearing for Delhi Riot Conspiracy Accused

 India
4
Strategic selection of weapons paramount, R&D needs to be reviewed to suit modern requirements: CDS Gen Chauhan in Ranchi.

Strategic selection of weapons paramount, R&D needs to be reviewed to suit m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025