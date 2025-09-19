Left Menu

Black Hawk Helicopter Crash Ignites Wildfire near Joint Base Lewis-McChord

A U.S. Army MH-60 Black Hawk crashed near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, involving four service members from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. The cause is under investigation. The crash triggered a wildfire and initiated a search mission. Local and state agencies collaborate to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tacoma | Updated: 19-09-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 03:35 IST
A U.S. Army MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying four service members crashed near Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday night. The Army has not released details about the conditions of those aboard or the cause of the accident, which remains under investigation. The helicopter belonged to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known for its specialized missions.

The crash ignited a small wildfire, which grew to one acre by Thursday morning, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. Efforts to contain the blaze involve multiple state and local agencies, including the military and local fire services. Thurston County Sheriff's office has been actively responding to the situation.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, involving highly trained personnel, as stated by Army spokesperson Ruth Castro. The contact was lost with the military helicopter in the Summit Lake area. The crash site's difficult conditions, including the fire, have hampered rescue operations.

