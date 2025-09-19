Left Menu

Delhi Riots: Court Convicts Six for Arson and Rioting

Delhi's Karkardooma Court has convicted six individuals for their role in the February 2020 North East Delhi riots, where they participated in burning a shop's contents. The conviction was based on eyewitness testimony and other evidence, despite defense arguments regarding witness credibility.

Representational Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant ruling, Delhi's Karkardooma Court has handed down convictions to six people accused of rioting and arson during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020. The court found the group guilty of participating in an unlawful assembly that vandalized a shop in the Sadatpur area.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh convicted Gorakh Nath, Bhim Sain, Hari Om Gupta, Kapil Pandey, Rohit Gautam, and Basant Kumar after considering testimony from head constable Sandeep and other key evidence. The accused were part of a mob carrying weapons that looted and set aflame the shop of complainant Wakeel Ahmed.

The prosecution's case hinged on eyewitness accounts, but defense counsel argued the reliance on police witness HC Sandeep weakened the prosecution's case. Nonetheless, the judge ruled that the accused were guilty of conspiracy and malicious arson, causing substantial loss to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

