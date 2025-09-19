Delhi Riots: Court Convicts Six for Arson and Rioting

In a significant ruling, Delhi's Karkardooma Court has handed down convictions to six people accused of rioting and arson during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020. The court found the group guilty of participating in an unlawful assembly that vandalized a shop in the Sadatpur area.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh convicted Gorakh Nath, Bhim Sain, Hari Om Gupta, Kapil Pandey, Rohit Gautam, and Basant Kumar after considering testimony from head constable Sandeep and other key evidence. The accused were part of a mob carrying weapons that looted and set aflame the shop of complainant Wakeel Ahmed.

The prosecution's case hinged on eyewitness accounts, but defense counsel argued the reliance on police witness HC Sandeep weakened the prosecution's case. Nonetheless, the judge ruled that the accused were guilty of conspiracy and malicious arson, causing substantial loss to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)