Inferno Engulfs Iconic Molai Kathoni Forest: Arson Sparks Outrage and Investigation

In a tragic turn of events, Molai Kathoni, the celebrated human-made forest in Assam, faced devastation after miscreants set it ablaze. The inferno destroyed over 5,500 saplings and caused significant ecological damage, but thankfully no human lives were lost. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Jadav Payeng, celebrated as the 'Forest Man of India', expressed heartbreak over the loss of biodiversity in the forest's second edition, Molai Kathoni 2.0. His daughter, Munmuni Peyang, who oversees the site, led a rescue operation with 13 volunteers, battling the flames with limited resources.

The incident, suspected to be connected to illegal sand mining activities, has drawn widespread condemnation, including from political figures like Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi. He cited potential involvement of sand mafias and demanded immediate cessation of mining in the area.