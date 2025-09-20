Kashmir Police Intensifies Crackdown on Terror Sleeper Cells

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has intensified operations, conducting sweeping searches across the Kashmir Valley as part of an ongoing terror-related investigation, officials confirmed.

Authorized by a court-issued search warrant, these raids aim to uncover connections to a specific FIR registered at the CIK police station, underscoring the authorities' proactive approach against insurgency.

In a similar operation on July 19, the CIK raided multiple locations in pursuit of a terror-crime investigation, targeting modules associated with Abdullah Ghazi of Jaish-e-Mohammed, implicating numerous districts including Pulwama and Ganderbal.

(With inputs from agencies.)