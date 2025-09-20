Left Menu

Kashmir Police Intensifies Crackdown on Terror Sleeper Cells

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit is conducting extensive searches at multiple locations in connection with terror-related investigations. The operations spread across the Kashmir Valley focus on dismantling terrorist sleeper cells and recruitment modules linked to outlawed groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:57 IST
Kashmir Police Intensifies Crackdown on Terror Sleeper Cells
CIK conducts searches at locations across Kashmir Valley. (Photo/CIK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has intensified operations, conducting sweeping searches across the Kashmir Valley as part of an ongoing terror-related investigation, officials confirmed.

Authorized by a court-issued search warrant, these raids aim to uncover connections to a specific FIR registered at the CIK police station, underscoring the authorities' proactive approach against insurgency.

In a similar operation on July 19, the CIK raided multiple locations in pursuit of a terror-crime investigation, targeting modules associated with Abdullah Ghazi of Jaish-e-Mohammed, implicating numerous districts including Pulwama and Ganderbal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
2
Indian Roots, Australian Dreams: Cricket's Connecting Journey

Indian Roots, Australian Dreams: Cricket's Connecting Journey

 Global
3
Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

 India
4
Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025