Controversy Erupts Over Yasin Malik's Diplomatic Claims Amidst Terror Convictions

In a startling revelation, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, SP Vaid, has criticized the assertions made by JKLF chief Yasin Malik regarding his diplomatic interactions. Malik, who is presently serving a life sentence for his role in a 2017 terror-funding case, claimed in a sworn affidavit that after meeting with Lashkar-e-Taiba's Hafiz Saeed, he briefed the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Vaid expressed shock and dismay that an individual involved in such heinous acts could be used for 'diplomatic purposes.' He remarked, 'What could be more shameful? Malik's affidavit indicates he informed Prime Minister Singh post his return from meeting Hafiz Saeed. This implies the government used an individual with a violent past for sensitive negotiations.'

Vaid further added that employing a convicted murderer as a mediator in discussions involving Hafiz Saeed raises significant questions. Meanwhile, Malik has boldly claimed he was consistently engaged by successive Indian governments for peace dialogues on Kashmir, and his actions were later misrepresented, as per submissions filed to address the NIA's appeal seeking capital punishment for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)