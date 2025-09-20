Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Boosts Yemeni Economy with Major Financial Aid

Saudi Arabia has committed 1.38 billion riyals ($367.97 million) to support the Yemeni government. This economic aid, part of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, aims to bolster Yemen's governmental budget amid ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:19 IST
Saudi Arabia Boosts Yemeni Economy with Major Financial Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia is set to inject 1.38 billion riyals ($367.97 million) into the Yemeni government as part of an economic support package, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The financial aid will be channeled through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen. The primary goal is to reinforce the government's budget amid prevailing economic hurdles.

This grant serves as a vital component in the ongoing effort to stabilize Yemen's economic environment, providing essential resources to aid its recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
2
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States
4
Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025