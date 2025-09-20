Saudi Arabia Boosts Yemeni Economy with Major Financial Aid

Saudi Arabia is set to inject 1.38 billion riyals ($367.97 million) into the Yemeni government as part of an economic support package, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The financial aid will be channeled through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen. The primary goal is to reinforce the government's budget amid prevailing economic hurdles.

This grant serves as a vital component in the ongoing effort to stabilize Yemen's economic environment, providing essential resources to aid its recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)