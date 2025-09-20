Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukrainian drones have targeted oil pumping stations crucial to Russian oil exports via the Black Sea, striking facilities in the Volgograd and Samara regions. The attacks are part of Ukraine's strategic effort to hinder financial flows from Russian energy exports.

  • Ukraine

Ukrainian drones have attacked several key oil pumping stations connected to Russian oil exports through the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, an official from Ukraine's SBU security service reported on Saturday.

The targeted stations are integral components of the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk pipeline and are situated in Russia's Volgograd and Samara regions. These strikes symbolize an ongoing effort by Ukraine to disrupt and block revenue streams from Russian oil trade.

The official emphasized that actions to impede the flow of finances to Russia's coffers will persist, suggesting continued strategic emphasis on disrupting energy exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

