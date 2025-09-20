Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Pioneers India's Defense Manufacturing in Africa

During his visit to Morocco, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a defense manufacturing plant established by Tata Advanced Systems. This plant is notable for being the first Indian defense facility in Africa. The visit aims to foster defense cooperation and industrial ties between India and Morocco.

Updated: 20-09-2025 21:39 IST
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a groundbreaking facility established by Tata Advanced Systems in Morocco. This plants the seeds for enhanced Indo-Moroccan defense collaboration during his two-day visit, marking the first trip of its kind by an Indian defense minister.

The facility in Berrechid is a historical milestone as the first Indian defense manufacturing plant in Africa. This reflects India's expanding global defense industry presence. Officials from both nations are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further institutionalize defense cooperation.

The MoU will forge stronger defense ties, including exchanges, training, and industrial linkages. Singh is anticipated to meet with Moroccan officials, including Defense Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi and Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour, to explore avenues for industrial collaborations while also engaging with the Indian diaspora in Rabat.

