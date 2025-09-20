Left Menu

Uttarakhand Crackdown: Anti-Cheating Operation Unmasks Exam Scam

Uttarakhand's stringent anti-cheating law led to a significant police operation uncovering a racket deceiving candidates with false promises of passing exams. Accused kingpin Hakam Singh and his associate demanded large sums, aiming to exploit students. Despite the scam, exam integrity remains secure, assuring no breach. Arrests followed extensive surveillance and investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:56 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Uttarakhand police, under the newly implemented anti-cheating law, have dismantled a racket exploiting candidates with false assurances of passing state examinations.

The operation led to the arrest of Hakam Singh, the alleged mastermind, and his accomplice, who demanded between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh from hopefuls appearing for the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam.

Police have confirmed that despite the scam, the integrity of exam procedures remains intact, with no breach detected. This arrest is part of a broader effort to combat fraudulent activities ahead of upcoming exams in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

