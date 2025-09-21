India Sees Surge in Adoptions Amid Special Needs Challenges

Government data shows nearly two-thirds of children awaiting adoption in India have special needs, despite a record rise in overall adoption numbers over the years.

The Union Women and Child Development Ministry's 2024 annual report reveals that 3,684 children were legally declared available for adoption, with 2,177 placed through CARA. Of these, 65% had special needs, illustrating the challenges within the adoption system.

Efforts to promote special needs adoptions continue, with numbers peaking in 2018-19 but remaining low in subsequent years. Structural enhancements, such as CARA's Identification Cell and the upgrade of the CARINGS portal, aim to boost adoption rates and aid prospective parents.

India's adoption ecosystem surged with a record 4,515 adoptions in 2024-25, the highest since 2015. CARA's strategic initiatives include specialized adoption agencies and foster care platforms, encouraging more family-based care opportunities.

