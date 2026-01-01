Man, wife, their two children killed as motorcycle crashes into stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni: Police.
PTI | Seoni | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:16 IST
