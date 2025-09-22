Market Reactions Amidst Fed Moves and Trade Tensions

Asian stocks experienced slight rises while the dollar remained steady on Monday amidst market speculation about the Federal Reserve's next steps following a recent rate cut. At the same time, President Trump's immigration policy changes, particularly the increased fees for H-1B visas, have cast a shadow over market sentiment.

This policy shift has hit India's tech sector particularly hard, with the country's benchmark index dropping. The U.S. demand for higher visa fees poses challenges for India's $283 billion IT industry, which heavily relies on U.S. revenues amidst souring bilateral relations due to trade tariffs.

In China, stock activity varied as investors processed encouraging news from ongoing U.S.-China negotiations, especially around a potential TikTok agreement involving President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, oil and gold prices saw marginal hikes as global economic policies and market dynamics continued to evolve.

