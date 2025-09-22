Left Menu

Market Reactions Amidst Fed Moves and Trade Tensions

Asian stocks rose as markets weighed the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path amid trade tensions, including a new U.S. visa fee impacting India's tech sector. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures eased, and China displayed mixed performance with positive U.S.-China trade talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:10 IST
Market Reactions Amidst Fed Moves and Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks experienced slight rises while the dollar remained steady on Monday amidst market speculation about the Federal Reserve's next steps following a recent rate cut. At the same time, President Trump's immigration policy changes, particularly the increased fees for H-1B visas, have cast a shadow over market sentiment.

This policy shift has hit India's tech sector particularly hard, with the country's benchmark index dropping. The U.S. demand for higher visa fees poses challenges for India's $283 billion IT industry, which heavily relies on U.S. revenues amidst souring bilateral relations due to trade tariffs.

In China, stock activity varied as investors processed encouraging news from ongoing U.S.-China negotiations, especially around a potential TikTok agreement involving President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, oil and gold prices saw marginal hikes as global economic policies and market dynamics continued to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
2
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global
3
Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025