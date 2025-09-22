Amit Shah Promotes Organic Farming with New GST Benefits for Farmers

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah urged farmers to cut down on fertilizers and pesticides, advocating for organic farming to boost profits, thanks to recent GST reductions on farming equipment.

Addressing a gathering, Shah emphasized that the government is facilitating greater earnings for eco-conscious farmers and expanding India's share in the global organic market.

He highlighted several initiatives, including the establishment of 'Bharat Organics' and cooperative setups designed to benefit organic farmers, underlining the transformative efforts led by PM Modi in the cooperative sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)