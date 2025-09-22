Amit Shah Promotes Organic Farming with New GST Benefits for Farmers
Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah encourages farmers to adopt organic farming and reduce the use of fertilizers and pesticides. The government has reduced GST on farming equipment, aiming to increase profits for those practicing eco-friendly agriculture. Initiatives to strengthen India's cooperative sector are also underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah urged farmers to cut down on fertilizers and pesticides, advocating for organic farming to boost profits, thanks to recent GST reductions on farming equipment.
Addressing a gathering, Shah emphasized that the government is facilitating greater earnings for eco-conscious farmers and expanding India's share in the global organic market.
He highlighted several initiatives, including the establishment of 'Bharat Organics' and cooperative setups designed to benefit organic farmers, underlining the transformative efforts led by PM Modi in the cooperative sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement