SCCL Workers Celebrate as Telangana Announces Massive Bonus Boost

The Telangana government has announced an Rs 819 crore bonus for SCCL employees, sourced from the company's net profits of Rs 6,394 crore. This bonus benefits over 41,000 workers with an average increase of Rs 8,289 over last year. The government aims to secure more coal blocks for Singareni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:08 IST
The Telangana government declared on Monday that employees of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will receive a substantial bonus of Rs 819 crore, derived from the company's previous financial year's net profits.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu highlighted that SCCL earned net profits of Rs 6,394 crore, allocating Rs 4,034 crore for new projects. With this bonus, approximately 41,000 workers will receive an average of Rs 1,95,610 each, marking an increment of Rs 8,289 from the previous year's bonus, representing a 4.4 percent increase.

Moreover, Rs 5,500 has been announced for 30,000 contract workers. The government seeks to ensure that all coal blocks within Telangana remain under Singareni's purview, aiming to retrieve previously auctioned blocks. SCCL is encouraged to compete in the market, returning to auctions, and expanding its coal and critical mineral sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

