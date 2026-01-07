Left Menu

China Stocks Soar as Corporate Profits Boost Market Confidence

China's stock markets hit a decade-high boosted by robust trading volumes and optimism around corporate earnings growth. Shanghai's Composite Index crossed 4,000 points, and expectations are high for continued growth driven by domestic policies and technological advancements. Anticipation builds as investors await China's upcoming inflation data.

  • Country:
  • China

On Wednesday, China's stock markets climbed to a decade-high, buoyed by substantial trading volumes and a positive outlook on corporate profit growth. The Shanghai Composite Index recorded a 0.3% gain, surpassing the 4,000-point mark, its highest level since July 2015.

Driven by intensified onshore trading since the year's start, turnover reached 2.79 trillion yuan on Tuesday, the most significant level seen since September 2025. Goldman Sachs analysts project a promising 20% rise in MSCI China and 12% in CSI300 in 2026, primarily fueled by earnings growth.

Additionally, China's central bank's commitment to maintaining liquidity through a cut in reserve requirement ratios further bolsters market sentiment. Investors are keenly awaiting upcoming inflation data for insights into domestic demand strength.

