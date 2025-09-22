Tirumala Temple Crisis: MP's Bold Call for CBI Probe and Judicial Commission

In a significant move to safeguard Tirumala Temple from political encroachment, Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. He calls for a CBI probe and a Judicial Commission led by a Supreme Court judge to investigate the Tirumala Parakamani controversy.

Gurumoorthy, representing the YSR Congress, criticizes the Chandrababu Naidu government for asserting unfounded claims of theft at the temple, describing it as a political attack lacking evidence. He stresses that these allegations jeopardize the devotion of Hindus globally.

He advocates for an unbiased central investigation to reveal the truth and maintain devotees' trust, asserting that judicial and central bodies must guard against the political misuse of religious sanctity. Gurumoorthy reiterates his commitment to uphold the temple's dignity against fabricated narratives that threaten both religious and democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)