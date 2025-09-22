Climate Leaders Urge Action Amid Unequal Clean Energy Benefits

Speakers at Climate Week NYC are rallying world leaders to accelerate the global energy transition, highlighting its rapid pace. The event, coinciding with the U.N. General Assembly, stresses turning climate promises into viable actions, as emphasized by U.N.'s top climate official, Simon Stiell.

Antigua and Barbuda's Premier Gaston Browne urged wealthy nations to hasten their climate efforts, stressing the existential threat climate change poses to small island nations. With more countries, including China, expected to reveal updated climate plans, leaders face pressure to demonstrate tangible climate progress amid reduced aid.

Despite achievements, such as a $2 trillion investment in renewables last year, a disparity in sharing clean energy benefits persists, as noted by Stiell. The new global initiative, Build Clean Now, aims to advance clean industry shifts, while the recent High Seas Treaty marks significant progress in ocean conservation and environmental collaboration.