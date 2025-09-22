Left Menu

Zorawar Light Tank: India’s Indigenous Leap in Modern Warfare

The Zorawar Light Tank marks a pivotal advancement in India's defence technology. Jointly developed by DRDO and L&T, this tank is designed to counter multi-terrain threats and enhance combat capabilities along the LAC. Its lightweight and advanced weaponry make it a formidable asset on the battlefield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:55 IST
Zorawar Light Tank: India’s Indigenous Leap in Modern Warfare
Zorawar Tank (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is making significant strides in its defence technology with the unveiling of the Zorawar Light Tank, a modern armored vehicle aimed at enhancing warfare capabilities across varied terrains. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), this vehicle symbolizes India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The Zorawar Light Tank, comparable to China's Type-15 model, plays a crucial role in fortifying India's combat readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Weighing 25 tons, the tank is engineered for maneuverability in high-altitude regions, deserts, and rugged landscapes, and can be swiftly deployed via military aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster III and Chinook helicopters due to its lightweight design.

The vehicle is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry, including a 105 mm main gun and advanced missile systems, and features modular armor and a superior suspension system. Its rapid development and successful trials at high altitudes demonstrate India's capability in defence innovation, setting a benchmark for future advancements in indigenous military technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown at Burdwan University: Registrar vs. Vice Chancellor

Showdown at Burdwan University: Registrar vs. Vice Chancellor

 India
2
India and France Strengthen Ties in Civil Nuclear Energy

India and France Strengthen Ties in Civil Nuclear Energy

 India
3
Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

 India
4
A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025