Zorawar Light Tank: India’s Indigenous Leap in Modern Warfare

India is making significant strides in its defence technology with the unveiling of the Zorawar Light Tank, a modern armored vehicle aimed at enhancing warfare capabilities across varied terrains. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), this vehicle symbolizes India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The Zorawar Light Tank, comparable to China's Type-15 model, plays a crucial role in fortifying India's combat readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Weighing 25 tons, the tank is engineered for maneuverability in high-altitude regions, deserts, and rugged landscapes, and can be swiftly deployed via military aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster III and Chinook helicopters due to its lightweight design.

The vehicle is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry, including a 105 mm main gun and advanced missile systems, and features modular armor and a superior suspension system. Its rapid development and successful trials at high altitudes demonstrate India's capability in defence innovation, setting a benchmark for future advancements in indigenous military technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)