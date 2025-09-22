Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Diaspora in London Embraces 'Viksit UP 2047' Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh diaspora in London celebrated the launch of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Viksit UP 2047' initiative, aligning with PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision. The large gathering at The Curve Slough Hall engaged enthusiastically, with officials and community leaders highlighting the significance of their global contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:04 IST
UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh diaspora in London has shown robust support for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Viksit UP 2047' initiative, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision. The initiative was met with enthusiasm during a large gathering at The Curve Slough Hall, according to an official statement.

Addressing the congregation, Minister of State for Stamps and Registration Ravindra Jaiswal highlighted transformative developments in Uttar Pradesh, outlining the state's developmental roadmap through 2047. The diaspora has expressed eagerness to contribute insights and expertise, as outlined in his interactions.

Dr. Ajay Singh, UPDF-UK Chairman, emphasized extending the campaign to other cities such as Cambridge and Swindon. The event also saw the official release of the 'Viksit UP@2047' logo. Initiatives similar to this are ongoing in countries like the USA and the Netherlands to connect the global UP diaspora with the state's growth objectives.

