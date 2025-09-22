Left Menu

Seshaasai Technologies Launches IPO with Rs 813 Crore Goal

Seshaasai Technologies has announced raising over Rs 243 crore from anchor investors before the IPO launch. The total issue size of Rs 813 crore includes both fresh issues and an Offer for Sale component. The proceeds will be used for manufacturing expansion, debt repayment, and corporate purposes.

Seshaasai Technologies, a prominent player in payment solutions, has raised over Rs 243 crore from anchor investors just before its IPO launches. The company aims to gather a total of Rs 813 crore through this public offering.

Anchor investors span several major names like Nippon India Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, and Tata AIG General Insurance. An allotment of 57.52 lakh equity shares priced at Rs 423 each aggregates to Rs 243.3 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 480 crore and an Offer for Sale worth Rs 333 crore.

The capital raised will fund expansions, debt repayments, and general corporate expenditures. Public subscriptions are open from September 23 to 25, with allocations set aside for institutional and retail investors. Investors can bid starting with 35 shares at a time.

