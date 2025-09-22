Wall Street Upbeat: Tech Stocks Propelling Record Highs
Wall Street's main indexes gained due to a surge in technology stocks, with the Nasdaq reaching new heights. Market dynamics were influenced by strong performances from Apple and Tesla. The S&P 500 index saw technology stocks leading the charge, while major acquisitions were announced in pharmaceuticals and real estate sectors.
On Monday, Wall Street's primary indices inched upward, spurred by impressive gains in technology stocks, pushing the Nasdaq to a record level.
Apple's robust performance lifted the S&P 500 information technology sector following Wedbush's target price increase. This, alongside Tesla's stock surge, contributed to notable market highs. Both companies reached their highest stock levels in over eight months.
The market also absorbed cautious commentary from Federal Reserve officials, as investors remained attentive to potential interest rate adjustments and their implications. Additionally, significant takeover deals emerged, notably Pfizer's acquisition of Metsera and Compass's purchase of Anywhere Real Estate, indicating strategic consolidations in pharmaceuticals and real estate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
