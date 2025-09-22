Wall Street Upbeat: Tech Stocks Propelling Record Highs

On Monday, Wall Street's primary indices inched upward, spurred by impressive gains in technology stocks, pushing the Nasdaq to a record level.

Apple's robust performance lifted the S&P 500 information technology sector following Wedbush's target price increase. This, alongside Tesla's stock surge, contributed to notable market highs. Both companies reached their highest stock levels in over eight months.

The market also absorbed cautious commentary from Federal Reserve officials, as investors remained attentive to potential interest rate adjustments and their implications. Additionally, significant takeover deals emerged, notably Pfizer's acquisition of Metsera and Compass's purchase of Anywhere Real Estate, indicating strategic consolidations in pharmaceuticals and real estate.

