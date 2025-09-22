Left Menu

Wall Street Upbeat: Tech Stocks Propelling Record Highs

Wall Street's main indexes gained due to a surge in technology stocks, with the Nasdaq reaching new heights. Market dynamics were influenced by strong performances from Apple and Tesla. The S&P 500 index saw technology stocks leading the charge, while major acquisitions were announced in pharmaceuticals and real estate sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:25 IST
Wall Street Upbeat: Tech Stocks Propelling Record Highs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Wall Street's primary indices inched upward, spurred by impressive gains in technology stocks, pushing the Nasdaq to a record level.

Apple's robust performance lifted the S&P 500 information technology sector following Wedbush's target price increase. This, alongside Tesla's stock surge, contributed to notable market highs. Both companies reached their highest stock levels in over eight months.

The market also absorbed cautious commentary from Federal Reserve officials, as investors remained attentive to potential interest rate adjustments and their implications. Additionally, significant takeover deals emerged, notably Pfizer's acquisition of Metsera and Compass's purchase of Anywhere Real Estate, indicating strategic consolidations in pharmaceuticals and real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

 India
2
A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

 Global
3
Trinamool Congress Leader Accuses BJP of GST Manipulation Amid Electoral Decline

Trinamool Congress Leader Accuses BJP of GST Manipulation Amid Electoral Dec...

 India
4
KEC International Secures Major Power Transmission Orders

KEC International Secures Major Power Transmission Orders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025