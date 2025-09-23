Left Menu

Delhi Extends Loudspeaker Use for Festivals Until Midnight

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that loudspeakers at cultural-religious events, such as Ramlila and Durga Puja, can now be used until midnight. This extension aims to match the celebrations in other Indian states. Navratri is being celebrated nationwide with traditional dances and devotional activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:38 IST
Delhi Extends Loudspeaker Use for Festivals Until Midnight
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared on Tuesday that the use of loudspeakers during cultural and religious festivals like Ramlila and Durga Puja in the national capital can now continue until midnight.

This initiative, Gupta stated, seeks to ensure Delhi's Hindu festival celebrations are free from time restrictions, aligning them with festivities in other states.

Nine-day Navratri festivities are currently taking place across India, featuring traditional dances such as Garba and Dandiya, alongside devotional practices. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in prayers to Goddess Brahmacharini, expressing his wishes and gratitude on the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

