European Shares Rise as Wind Energy Stocks Surge

European shares experienced a slight uptick on Tuesday, as wind energy stocks set the pace following a favorable ruling for Orsted by a U.S. court regarding its halted project.

The STOXX 600 saw a 0.3% rise, propelled by Orsted's shares which jumped 9.4%, thanks to the federal court decision allowing it to continue its offshore wind project near Rhode Island.

However, gains were tempered as ASM International's shares dropped 5.6% following a revision in its revenue forecast. Stakeholders are also anticipating insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on future rate adjustments.

