Left Menu

Exercise Cold Star: Testing Innovations in Drone and Counter-Drone Tech

The armed forces are set to test drone and counter-drone systems during the 'Exercise Cold Star' in Madhya Pradesh. This multi-service exercise will take place from October 6-10, with participation from industry and academia. Air Marshal Sinha emphasized the importance of advanced air defence systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:39 IST
Exercise Cold Star: Testing Innovations in Drone and Counter-Drone Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian armed forces are gearing up to evaluate the capabilities of both drones and their counter-drone technologies during 'Exercise Cold Star,' scheduled for early October. The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) is set to lead this pivotal drill, according to a senior official.

Taking place in Madhya Pradesh from October 6-10, the exercise will emphasize collaboration across the three armed services. Speaking at the recent air defence systems conference, Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (OPS), highlighted the lessons from Operation Sindoor and stressed the necessity of staying ahead in military strategy and planning.

Participants will include industry partners, research and development entities, and academic institutions. 'Our goal is to bolster our air defence and counter-UAS systems,' Air Marshal Sinha stated, underscoring the strategic importance of this exercise in Central India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Unveils Asia's Largest Wastewater Treatment Marvel

Delhi Unveils Asia's Largest Wastewater Treatment Marvel

 India
2
Tragic Accident: Sisters Attempt to Save Each Other in Seelap River

Tragic Accident: Sisters Attempt to Save Each Other in Seelap River

 India
3
AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

 India
4
Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025