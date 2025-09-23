Exercise Cold Star: Testing Innovations in Drone and Counter-Drone Tech

The Indian armed forces are gearing up to evaluate the capabilities of both drones and their counter-drone technologies during 'Exercise Cold Star,' scheduled for early October. The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) is set to lead this pivotal drill, according to a senior official.

Taking place in Madhya Pradesh from October 6-10, the exercise will emphasize collaboration across the three armed services. Speaking at the recent air defence systems conference, Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (OPS), highlighted the lessons from Operation Sindoor and stressed the necessity of staying ahead in military strategy and planning.

Participants will include industry partners, research and development entities, and academic institutions. 'Our goal is to bolster our air defence and counter-UAS systems,' Air Marshal Sinha stated, underscoring the strategic importance of this exercise in Central India.

