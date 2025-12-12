Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Transformative Two-Year Development Journey

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the state's development achievements, highlighting the significant progress made in eradicating Naxalism, implementing infrastructure projects, and resolving long-standing disputes. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the state government has fostered rapid growth and public service advancements in just two years.

12-12-2025
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared significant development strides by his government during a press conference held at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium. Since assuming office on December 13, 2023, CM Yadav noted marked progress in the state's transformation, highlighting the successful eradication of Naxalism, a key development hurdle.

The Chief Minister emphasized the unprecedented success in the Naxalite MMC zone, with 42 extremists surrendering in as many days. The police's dedication to peacefully integrating former Naxalites has been a cornerstone of Yadav's strategy, showcasing a serious commitment to obliterating Naxalite violence under a deadline set by the central government.

Yadav further addressed various state-driven initiatives, such as the National River Linking Project and other infrastructural expansions like the Tapti Mega Ground Water Recharge Project. These efforts underscore the state's agenda towards sustainable development. Furthermore, Yadav highlighted resolving longstanding issues, such as workers' dues from Hukumchand Mill and toxic waste linked to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, ensuring justice for affected communities.

