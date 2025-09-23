GST Reforms Ignite Record-Breaking Car Sales for Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai

In an unprecedented response to the newly implemented GST reforms, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have achieved record-breaking sales figures. On the first day alone, over 25,000 Maruti cars were delivered, and the companies logged around 80,000 inquiries, with dealerships bustling like a festival, according to BJP MP Sambit Patra.

The surge in consumer interest is largely attributed to the price reductions catalyzed by GST 2.0, which came into effect on September 22. Sambit Patra highlighted that due to the overwhelming demand, especially for brands like Maruti and Mahindra, some dealerships remained open until midnight to meet customer expectations.

Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer, Partho Banerjee, noted that since the announcement of additional price reductions, the company has received 75,000 bookings with an overwhelming interest in small cars. The GST Council's simplification of tax slabs is anticipated to continue fuelling strong sales in the automotive sector.

