Maharashtra Allocates Rs 1339 Crore for Rain-Affected Farmers

The Maharashtra government announced a Rs 1339 crore aid package for farmers affected by the heavy rains from June to August 2025. The assistance will be provided via direct transfers to farmers' bank accounts. Despite delayed assessments in some areas, the funds are set for timely distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:31 IST
Visuals of wheat crop in Maharashtra's Ahmadnagar collapsing due to rain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has declared an aid package amounting to Rs 1339 crore to support farmers whose crops suffered due to heavy rainfall from June to August 2025. The announcement was made on Tuesday, with direct financial transfers planned to reach affected farmers swiftly.

The damage assessments, known as panchnamas, have been completed in areas hit by earlier rains, facilitating prompt assistance distribution. However, assessments in Marathwada, currently experiencing ongoing rains, remain pending. The government has issued clear directives to ensure funds are not duplicated within broader seasonal relief schemes.

Publication of beneficiary lists is scheduled on district websites post-distribution. Heavy downpours were concentrated between August 18 and 21, while meteorological data indicated a strong monsoon trough escalating weather risks, prompting IMD warnings to fishermen and port advisories across coastal and urban regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

