Ukraine Intensifies Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Facilities

Ukraine's military has executed targeted strikes against Russian oil distribution facilities located in the Bryansk and Samara regions, as disclosed by Kyiv's general staff on Tuesday.

The Samara facility, essential for mixing the Urals oil grade meant for export, and a critical pipeline station in Bryansk for the Russian army, were hit overnight. "The extent of the damage is being determined," the statement added.

This action is part of Ukraine's escalated drone attack campaign on Russia's oil production sites, aiming to diminish Moscow's export revenues and military resources. The Russian defense ministry reported thwarting Ukrainian drones over both regions but did not publicly comment on the attacks. Additionally, Kyiv's forces reported a strike on a military airfield in Crimea, where two aircraft were damaged.

