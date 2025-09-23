Left Menu

Ukraine Intensifies Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Facilities

Ukraine's military targeted Russian oil facilities in Bryansk and Samara, as part of a renewed campaign to impact Russia's export revenues and military supplies. The strikes, confirmed by Kyiv's general staff, also hit a military airfield in Crimea, continuing the long-range drone attack strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:12 IST
Ukraine's military has executed targeted strikes against Russian oil distribution facilities located in the Bryansk and Samara regions, as disclosed by Kyiv's general staff on Tuesday.

The Samara facility, essential for mixing the Urals oil grade meant for export, and a critical pipeline station in Bryansk for the Russian army, were hit overnight. "The extent of the damage is being determined," the statement added.

This action is part of Ukraine's escalated drone attack campaign on Russia's oil production sites, aiming to diminish Moscow's export revenues and military resources. The Russian defense ministry reported thwarting Ukrainian drones over both regions but did not publicly comment on the attacks. Additionally, Kyiv's forces reported a strike on a military airfield in Crimea, where two aircraft were damaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

